LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Football programing continued its ratings reign and pushed NBC to an overall win Sunday night, while CBS' "60 Minutes" plummeted 41 percent, according to preliminary numbers.

The top-rated programing of the night was overrun from the Dallas Cowboys-New England Patriots game on Fox at 7 p.m., which amassed an 8.7 rating/25 share in the adults 18-49 demographic and 23.3 million total viewers. The post-game show "The OT" at 7:30 p.m. drew a 4.7/13 in the demographic and 11.7 million total viewers, while "The X Factor" at 8 p.m., airing on a different night than usual, received a 3.3/8 in the demographic and 8.6 million total viewers.

On NBC, "Football Night in America" at 7 p.m. took a 1.8/5 in the demographic and 5.3 million total viewers, while the 7:30 p.m. installment of "Football Night" took a 3.0/8 in the demographic and 8 million total viewers. The third installment of "Football Night" at 8 p.m. grabbed a 4.6/12 in the demographic and 12.7 million total viewers, while "Sunday Night Football" at 8:30 p.m. received a 5.7/13 in the demographic and 14.4 million total viewers. The combined football programing pushed NBC to a nightly win with an average 4.8/12 in the demographic and 12.3 million total viewers which also made it the most-watched network of the evening.

CBS' night kicked off with dispiriting news, with "60 Minutes" at 7 p.m. plunging 41 percent versus last week to a season low. It received a 1.9/5 in the demographic and 10.9 million total viewers. "The Amazing Race" the following hour slipped 11 percent to a 2.5/6 in the demographic and 9.2 million total viewers, while "The Good Wife" at 9 p.m. received a 2.1/5 in the demographic and 10 million total viewers. "CSI: Miami" closed the night at 10 p.m. on an up note, climbing 9 percent for a 2.4/6 in the demographic and 10.5 million total viewers.

ABC's night consisted of "America's Funniest Home Videos" at 7 p.m. which took a 1.5/4 in the demographic and 6.4 million total viewers. "Extreme Makeover" the following hour had a 1.9/5 and 7.1 million total viewers. "Desperate Housewives" at 9 p.m. received a 2.7/6 in the demographic and 8.2 million total viewers. "Pan Am" at 10 p.m. took a 1.8/4 in the demographic and 5.8 million total viewers.