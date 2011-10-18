LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The newly revamped "Two and a Half Men" is finally coming down to Earth from its jaw-dropping season premiere, while "Castle" bounced back from last week's season low Monday, according to preliminary numbers.

"Two and a Half Men," on CBS at 9 p.m., was still the evening's top-rated program in the adults 18-49 demographic, drawing a 5.2/13, though that was down 12 percent from last week, and has dropped 51 percent in the demographic overall from its season premiere.

Monday's episode drew 14.8 million total viewers, making it the second-most watched show Monday night, behind "Dancing With the Stars." Despite the decline, "Men" helped push CBS to an overall win for the night. The network took an average 4.0/10 and 11.5 million total viewers.

ABC's "Dancing With the Stars" and "Castle" both made strong showings. "DWTS" at 8 p.m. inched up seven percent versus last week for a 3.2/8 and 17.4 million total viewers, while "Castle" the following hour bounced back from last week's season low, climbing 24 percent for a 2.6/7 and 11.4 million total viewers.

Combined, the two series made ABC the most-watched network of the night with an average 15.4 million total viewers.