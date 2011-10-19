LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - ABC's "Man Up" bowed to lukewarm ratings Tuesday night, while ABC's "Last Man Standing" and "Dancing With the Stars" took significant dips, and "The X Factor" pushed Fox to an overall win for the evening, according to preliminary numbers.

"Man Up," on ABC at 8:30, drew a 2.4 rating/6 share in the adults 18-49 demographic, with 7.7 million total viewers. The network started the night with Tim Allen's "Last Man Standing" at 8, which was down 17 percent compared to its series premiere last week with a 3.0/9 in the demographic and 10.1 million total viewers.

"Dancing With the Stars" at 9 also took a significant blow, dropping 21 percent to a 2.6/6 and 13.5 million total viewers. The evening closed for the network with "Body of Proof" at 10, which had a 6 percent uptick for a 1.9/5 and 9.4 million total viewers.

Fox's "The X Factor," which saw the judges reveal their Top 17, shared top ratings honors in the demographic with CBS' "NCIS," growing 12 percent to a 3.8/10 and 10.1 million total viewers. The strong showing made Fox the top-rated network of the evening with an average 3.8/10, though CBS was easily the most-watched network of the night, with an average 15.4 million total viewers versus 10.1 million for Fox. ABC was the second-most watched network after CBS, followed by Fox.