LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - With statistics for Game 1 of the World Series on Fox still pending, ABC's "Modern Family" currently has the top ratings for Wednesday night, while ABC and CBS are tied for an overall win, according to preliminary numbers.

ABC began its night at 8 p.m. with "The Middle," which ran flat versus last week with a 2.9 rating/9 share in the adults 18-49 demographic and 9 million total viewers. "Suburgatory" at 8:30 p.m. was also static, taking a 3.1/8 in the demographic and 8.7 million total viewers. Though down 5 percent from last week, "Modern Family" at 9 p.m. still took the night's top ratings -- pending the World Series game -- with a 5.6/14 in the demographic and 12 million total viewers. "Happy Endings" at 9:30 p.m. received a 3.0/7 and 6.8 million total viewers, while "Revenge" closed the night at 10 p.m. with a 2.5/7 and 7.9 million total viewers. Overall, the network drew an average 3.3/9 in the demographic and 8.9 million total viewers.

At CBS, "Survivor" kicked off the night at 8 p.m. with a 3.3/9 in the demographic and 11.1 million total viewers, while "Criminal Minds" the following hour received a 3.3/10 in the demographic and 13.1 million total viewers, which made it the most-watched program of the night (again, not taking the World Series game into account). "CSI" finished off the night for the network at 10 p.m., taking a 2.6/7 to tie its season low, and 10.6 million total viewers. Those numbers gave the network an overall average for the night of 3.3/9, with 11.6 million total viewers -- which, for the moment, makes it the most-watched network for the evening.

NBC's "Up All Night" at 8 p.m. was flat with last week, drawing a 2.1/6 in the demographic and 5.6 million total viewers. It was followed by a repeat of "Whitney" at 8:30 p.m. "Harry's Law" at 9 p.m. received a 1.2/3 in the demo and 8.1 million total viewers, while "Law & Order" at 10 p.m. received a 2.1/5 in the demographic and 7.5 million total viewers.