(L-R) The cast of ''Modern Family'' Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould, Ed O'Neill, Ariel Winter, Sofia Vergara, Rico Rodriguez, Julie Bowen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ty Burrell and Eric Stonestreet pose backstage after the show won for best comedy series at the 63rd Primetime Emmy... REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - With ratings for Game 2 of the World Series on Fox still pending, CBS currently holds the top ratings slot for Thursday, thanks largely to the top-rated "The Big Bang Theory" and a strong season premiere for "Rules of Engagement," according to preliminary numbers.

"Big Bang Theory" opened the night for CBS at 8 p.m., growing 7 percent over last week with a 4.9 rating/15 share in the adults 18-49 demographic and 14.6 million total viewers. "Rules of Engagement" followed at 8:30, showing a 17 percent improvement over last year's premiere (which was on a Monday at 8:30) with a 3.7/10 in the demographic and 11.4 million total viewers.

"Person of Interest" at 9 p.m. was down 4 percent with a 2.7/7 in the demographic and 12.2 million total viewers, while "The Mentalist" closed the night for the network, tying last week's season low with a 2.5/7 and 12.5 million total viewers. Overall, CBS averaged a 3.2/9 and 12.6 million total viewers.

At ABC, the evening began with "Charlie's Angels" at 8, which slipped 8 percent for a 1.2/4 and 5.6 million total viewers. (CBS canceled it last week but is airing the remaining episodes.) "Grey's Anatomy" at 9 drew a 3.5/9 and 9.3 million total viewers, while "Private Practice" ended the night at 10 with a 2.4/6 and 6.5 million total viewers.

NBC ran repeats throughout the evening.