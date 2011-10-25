Actor Josh Dallas, who portrays Prince Charming, and actress Ginnifer Goodwin, who plays both Snow White and Sister Mary Margaret on new series ''Once Upon A Time'', smile during a panel session at the ABC Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - After a month of declines following its stellar season premiere performance, "Two and a Half Men" may have found its ratings bottom -- and it's quite high. The show had a slight increase Monday night and helped make CBS the highest-rated network for the evening, according to preliminary numbers.

With ratings data from Game 5 of the World Series on Fox still pending, "Men" at 9 currently holds the best-rated spot in the adults 18-49 demographic. The show -- which drew massive interest with its September 19 premiere, thanks to the Ashton Kutcher-led revamp -- went up 5 percent to a 5.6 rating/13 share in the demographic, with 15.4 million total viewers.

The network began the night with "How I Met Your Mother" at 8, which scored a 4.3/12 and 9.8 million total viewers, while "Two Broke Girls" at 8:30 drew a 4.6/11 and 11.4 million total viewers. "Mike & Molly" at 9:30 enjoyed a 13 percent leap versus last week, receiving a 4.4/10 and 12.6 million total viewers. "Hawaii 5-0" rounded out the night at 10, ticking up 6 percent for a 3.3/8 and 11 million total viewers. The combined performances gave CBS an average 4.2/10 and 11.9 million total viewers.

At ABC, "Dancing With the Stars" from 8 to 10 slipped 6 percent from last week with a 3.1/8 in the demo, though it had the night's biggest overall audience with 16.9 million total viewers. Castle at 10 ran flat with last week, taking a 2.5/6 and 11.1 million total viewers. Overall the network averaged 15 million total viewers for the night.

NBC's night began with "The Sing-Off" at 8, which tied its series low with a 6 percent decrease from last week, taking a 1.5/4 and 4.1 million total viewers. A "Prime Suspect" repeat closed the night at 10.

The CW enjoyed a night of growth, with "Gossip Girl" at 8 taking a 0.6/2 and growing 18 percent in total viewership with 1.4 million total viewers, while "Hart of Dixie" at 9 jumped 33 percent for a 0.8/2 and 2 million total viewers, a 19 percent increase in total viewership.