LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - With numbers from Game 6 of the World Series on Fox still pending, "The Big Bang Theory" holds the top ratings spot of Thursday night. NBC's comedy block suffered a series of losses, and "Prime Suspect" hit a series low, according to preliminary numbers.

"Big Bang" at 8 slid 12 percent from last week, but still towered over the competition, scoring a 4.5 rating/13 share in the adults 18-49 demographic and 14.2 million total viewers.

"Rules of Engagement" followed at 8:30, taking a 3.4/9 and 10.7 million total viewers, while "Person of Interest" at 9 was down 4 percent for a 2.6/6 and 11.5 million total viewers.

"The Mentalist" closed the night at 10, performing flat with last week with a 2.5/6 and 12.2 million total viewers. The combined performances gave CBS an average 3.0/8, which barring World Series results is currently the best performance for a network Thursday night, and an average 12 million total viewers -- also the highest ranking for the night as things now stand.

NBC's outlook was not nearly so rosy, with the network taking double-digit hits pretty much across the board. "Community" at 8 took an 18 percent hit from two weeks ago (the network ran repeats last Thursday) to tie for its series low with a 1.4/4 and 3.4 million total viewers, while "Parks and Recreation" at 8:30 also tied for a series low, dropping 14 percent to a 1.8/5 and 3.8 million total viewers.

"The Office" at 9, meanwhile, hit its lowest numbers ever, slipping 15 percent to a 2.8/7 and 5.4 million total viewers. "Whitney" at 9:30 was the network's sole bright spot , climbing 5 percent for a 2.1/5 and 4.2 million total viewers. "Prime Suspect" closed the night at 10 with a series low, dropping 8 percent for a 1.2/3 and 4 million total viewers.

At ABC, "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" kicked off the night at 8, receiving a 5 percent boost over last year's telecast with a 2.3/6 and 7.3 million total viewers. "Grey's Anatomy" at 9 and "Private Practice" at 10 also posted modest gains, with the former scoring a 3.7/9 and 9.8 million total viewers, and the latter taking a 2.4/6 and 6.5 million total viewers.