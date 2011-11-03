Nicole Scherzinger (L to R), Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Antonio Reid attend the world premiere of the television series ''The X Factor'' at the Arclight Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Fox scored an overall ratings win Wednesday night on the strength of "The X Factor," while "Modern Family" took the night's top rating spot and NBC suffered a night of declines, according to preliminary numbers.

"The X Factor" on Fox from 8 to 10 posted a 3..9 rating/10 share in the adults 18-49 demographic, which gave the network the highest average in the demographic and 11.4 million total viewers.

ABC started the night with "The Middle" at 8, which was down 9 percent with a 2.9/9 and 9.3 million total viewers, followed by "Suburgatory," which was also down 9 percent, taking a 3.1/8 and 8.4 million total viewers.

"Modern Family" at 9 took a modest decrease but still won the night's best performance in the demographic with a 5.6/14 and 13.2 million total viewers, which made it the most-watched program of the evening. "Happy Endings" at 9:30 was steady with a 3.5/9 and 7.8 million total viewers. "Revenge" closed the evening at 10 on an up note, growing 11 percent to a 3.0/8 and 8.5 million total viewers.

There was little in the way of good news for NBC, which started the evening with "Up All Night" at 8, taking a 14 percent decline from its last original airing two weeks ago for a 1.8/5 and 4.7 million total viewers. Following a repeat of "Up All Night," "Harry's Law" at 9 slipped 15 percent to a series low with a 1.1/3 and 7 million total viewers. "Law & Order: SVU" closed the night at 10 with a 9 percent decline, tying its series low with a 2.0/5 and 7 million total viewers.

CBS launched the night at 8 with "Survivor," which received a 3.5/10 and 11.8 million total viewers. "Criminal Minds" at 9 was down 8 percent from its last original airing two weeks ago, taking a 3.6/9 and 12.8 million total viewers. "CSI" closed the night with a 2.7/7 and 10.6 million total viewers.