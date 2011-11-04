Nicole Scherzinger (L to R), Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Antonio Reid attend the world premiere of the television series ''The X Factor'' at the Arclight Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap) - The return of "Bones" on Fox Thursday night enjoyed a 22 percent leap over last year's season premiere, helping to push Fox to an overall ratings win, while CBS' "The Big Bang Theory" retained its ratings dominance during a night that saw improvements pretty much across the board, according to preliminary numbers.

Fox started the night with "The X Factor" at 8 p.m., which received a 3.6 rating/10 share in the adults 18-49 demographic and 11.2 million total viewers. The "Bones" premiere followed, which grew 22 percent to a 2.7/6 and 10 million total viewers. Combined, the two shows nabbed Fox an average 3.4/9, the highest rating of the evening, and 10.6 million total viewers.

"The Big Bang Theory" on CBS at 8 p.m. grew 11 percent from last week, taking the night's top ratings with a 5.1/15 in the demographic and 15.4 million total viewers, making it the most-watched program of the night. "Rules of Engagement" followed at 8:30 p.m, growing 12 percent to a 3.7/10, with 11.9 million total viewers. "Person of Interest" at 9 p.m. was flat with last week, taking a 2.7/7 and 11.6 million total viewers, while "The Mentalist" finished the night at 10 p.m. with a 16 percent boost for a 2.9/8 and 13.4 million total viewers. Overall, CBS was the most-watched network of the night, with an average 12.9 million total viewers.

ABC started the night by continuing to burn off the remaining episodes of the recently canceled "Charlie's Angels." "Angels" at 8 p.m., performed flat with last week, taking a 1.2/3 in the demographic with 5.3 million total viewers. "Grey's Anatomy" followed at 9 p.m, declining 5 percent for a 3.5/9 and 9.2 million total viewers. "Private Practice" closed the night at 10 p.m, inching up 8 percent for a 2.6/7 and 6.7 million total viewers.

NBC enjoyed growth throughout the evening, starting with "Community" at 8 p.m, which grew 21 percent for a 1.7/5 and 3.8 million total viewers. "Parks and Recreation" at 8:30 p.m., was also up, 11 percent, receiving a 2.0/6 in the demographic and 3.9 million total viewers, while "The Office" at 9 experienced a modest improvement, taking a 3.1/8 in the demo and 6 million total viewers. "Whitney" at 9 p.m., had a 5 percent uptick, taking a 2.1/5 in the demographic and 4.3 million total viewers, while the recently ailing "Prime Suspect" closed the night at 10 p.m., with a 9 percent improvement over last week., taking a 1.2/3 in the demographic and 4.4 million total viewers.