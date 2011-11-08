(From L to R) British actress Shelley Conn and Irish actor Jason O'Mara, stars of the new series ''Terra Nova'' along with Brannon Braga, executive producer and writer, Rene Echevarria, writer and executive producer and Jon Cassar, director and executive producer, attend a... REUTERS/Fred Prouser

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - After a truly scary Halloween that saw declines nearly all around, most shows rebounded Monday night. Only NBC's news offering, "Rock Center With Brian Williams," failed to improve on last week's disappointing series premiere performance.

"Two and a Half Men" continued its rebound to take the night's top ratings and push CBS to an overall win for the night, according to preliminary numbers.

At Fox, "Terra Nova" at 8 p.m. improved 24 percent for a 2.6 rating/6 share in the adults 18-49 demographic, with 7.6 million total viewers. "House" at 9 was also up, albeit less dramatically, climbing 8 percent to a 2.7/6, with 7.5 million total viewers.

CBS' "How I Met Your Mother" at 8 saw a slight increase over last week, receiving a 4.4/12 with 10.3 million total viewers, while "Two Broke Girls" also inched up, taking a 4.5/11 with 11.3 million total viewers. "Two and a Half Men" at 9, which had been dropping precipitously since the premiere of its revamp with Ashton Kutcher but has steadied itself in recent weeks, climbed another 9 percent over last week's performance, taking the night's top ratings with a 5.1/12 and 14.5 million total viewers.

"Mike & Molly" at 9:30 also registered a marked improvement over last week, climbing 14 percent for 4.2/10 and 11.9 million total viewers. The network closed the night with "Hawaii 5-O" at 10, which drew flat with last week for a 3.0/8 and 9.9 million total viewers.

Overall, CBS' roster gave the network an overall ratings win for the night, with an average 4.0/10 and 11.3 million total viewers.

ABC's night was a mixed bag, with "Dancing With the Stars" from 8 to 10 jumping 18 percent, taking a 3.3/8 and 18 million total viewers, which made it the most-watched network of the night. "Castle" at 10 was down 7 percent, with a 2.5/6 and 11.2 million total viewers. Even so, on the strength of "Dancing" ABC was the most-watched network of the night, scoring an average 15.7 million total viewers.

NBC's "The Sing-Off" from 8 to 10 ran flat with last week, tying its series low for a 1.4/3 and 4.2 million total viewers. "Rock Center With Brian Williams" at 10 was also flat with last week's series premiere with a 1.0/3 and 3.5 million total viewers -- which is particularly distressing, since its premiere performed 38 percent lower than the premiere of "The Playboy Club," the canceled drama it replaced.