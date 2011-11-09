Ryan Murphy (3rd L), creator of the TV series 'Glee', and cast members including Lea Michele (L) and others pose with the award for best television comedy series at the 68th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - As with many carnal matters, the much-ballyhooed sex-scene episode of "Glee" caused a rise -- ratings-wise, anyway -- on Tuesday night. And a modest boost for CBS' "NCIS" was enough to make it the top-rated show of the evening and help boost the network to an overall win Tuesday.

Meanwhile, ABC's new comedy "Man Up" continued to lose ground, according to preliminary numbers.

"Glee," on Fox at 8, grew 3 percent to a 3.1/8 and 6.8 million total viewers. But "New Girl" at 9 dipped 3 percent to a 3.5/9 and 6.8 million total viewers. The network's night ended with distressing news -- with "Raising Hope" at 10 dropping 16 percent, taking a 2.1/5 and 4.6 million total viewers.

"NCIS," on CBS at 8, inched up 5 percent over last week's performance for a 4.1 rating/11 share in the adults 18-49 demographic, with 20.3 million total viewers, which also made it the most-watched program of the evening. "NCIS: LA" the following hour performed flat with last week for a 3.4/8 and 15.5 million total viewers.

The new drama "Unforgettable" closed the night with a 4 percent boost, taking a 2.4/7 and 11.6 million total viewers. Overall, the network averaged a 3.3/9 and 15.8 million total viewers, which made it the highest-rated and most-watched network of the night.

ABC experienced a night of modest downturns, with "Last Man Standing" at 8 slipping 4 percent to a 2.6/7 and 9.2 million total viewers. "Man Up" at 8:30 slid 6 percent to a 1.7/5, a series low, and 6.2 million total viewers. The "Dancing With the Stars" results show at 9 was down 4 percent from last week, taking a 2.7/7 and 14.8 million total viewers. The network rounded out the night with the special "In the Spotlight With Robin Roberts: All-Access Nashville," which drew a 1.7/5 in the demo and 8.6 million total viewers.

NBC had a mixed evening, with "The Biggest Loser" at 8 crawling up 4 percent for a 2.4/6 and 6.8 million total viewers, and "Parenthood" at 10 dropping 9 percent for a 2.0/6 and 5.2 million total viewers.