LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - CBS' "CSI: Miami" rebounded from last week's series low on Sunday, while ABC's "Desperate Housewives" and "Pan Am" showed modest gains and NFL took a predictable win with "Sunday Night Football," according to preliminary numbers.

CBS' night began with "60 Minutes" at 7, which was up 21 percent versus last week (likely due to NFL overrun in some areas). It had a 2.3/6 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 13.2 million total viewers. "The Amazing Race" followed at 8, performing flat with last week with a 2.7/6 and 10.5 million total viewers. "The Good Wife" the following hour was also flat versus last week, drawing a 2.0/4 and 10 million total viewers. The network's night ended with "CSI: Miami" at 10, which increased 11 percent over last week's series low. It received a 2.1/5 and 9.8 million total viewers.

At ABC, "America's Funniest Home Videos" at 7 was up 13 percent for a 1.7/4 and 7.2 million total viewers. The recently launched "Once Upon a Time" at 8 continued to hold steady, running flat with last week for a 3.8/9 and 11.3 million total viewers. "Desperate Housewives" the following hour inched up 7 percent for a 3.0/7 and 9.2 million total viewers. "Pan Am" closed the night at 10, and was up 6 percent versus last week with a 1.8/4 and 5.6 million total viewers.

Fox's night began with football overrun at 7, which tied "Monday Night Football" for the highest-rated programing of the night with a 7.3/19. It was the most-watched programing of the night with 19.2 million total viewers. At 7:30 the overrun continued, followed by "The OT." Combined they drew a 4.8/12 and 11.8 million total viewers. "The Simpsons" at 8 had a 3.5/8 and 7.5 million total viewers, while the new series "Allen Gregory" continued to slip from its October 30 debut, dropping five percent to a 2.0/5 and 4.2 million total viewers. "Family Guy" at 9 was flat with last week with a 3.1/7 and 5.9 million total viewers, while "American Dad" closed the night at 9:30 with a 2.4/5 and 4.8 million total viewers.

NBC aired three episodes of "Football Night in America" from 7 to 8:30, with the first episode drawing a 2.3/6 and 6.6 million total viewers, the second pulling a 3.4/9 and 8.9 million total viewers, and the third receiving a 5.4/13 in the demo and 15.3 million total viewers. "Sunday Night Football" aired at 8:30, with the New England Patriots/New York Jets game earning a 7.3/17 and 19 million total viewers. The combined strength of the network's football coverage gave NBC an overall win for the night with an average 6.0/14 and 15.7 million total viewers.