LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - NBC's 'Rock Center With Brian Williams' enjoyed a considerable boost with its interview of disgraced Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky on Monday, while "Two and a Half Men" took the top ratings and helped propel CBS to an overall win for the night, according to preliminary numbers.

"Rock Center," on NBC at 10 p.m., jumped 30 percent in the adults 18-49 demographic after premiering to distressing numbers two weeks ago, climbing to a 1.3 rating/3 share in the demographic with 4.4 million total viewers. The network's evening began with "The Sing Off" at 8, which was flat with last week, taking a 1.5/4 and 4.7 million total viewers.

At Fox, the dinosaur drama "Terra Nova" -- which jumped 24 percent last week -- kicked off the night at 8 with a 12 percent downturn, logging a 2.3/6 and 7 million total viewers, while "House" the following hour was also down, dropping 11 percent to a 2.5/6 and 6.6 million total viewers.

CBS' night began at 8 with "How I Met Your Mother," which landed a 4.5/12 and 10.3 million total viewers, while "2 Broke Girls" at 8:30 drew a 4.8/12 and 11.6 million total viewers. "Two and a Half Men" at 9 was, as usual, the highest-rated program in the demographic, scoring a 5.3/12 and 14.5 million total viewers.

"Mike & Molly" at 9:30 took a 4.4/10 with 12/2 million total viewers. "Hawaii 5-0" finished up the evening at 10, drawing a 3.3/8 and 11.4 million total viewers. The strong performances handed CBS an overall win in the ratings, with an average 4.2/10 and 11.9 million total viewers.

At 8, ABC's "Dancing With the Stars" was flat with a 3.4/8. But it was the night's most-watched show overall with 18.4 million total viewers. "20/20" at 10, which featured an interview with Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, drew a 2.8/7 and 13.3 million total viewers.