LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - NBC's weight-loss series "The Biggest Loser," which suffered the loss of host and trainer Anna Kournikova and nutritionist Cheryl Forberg this week, dropped 13 percent in the ratings Tuesday night.

The Tim Allen comedy "Last Man Standing" remained at a series low, and CBS won the night overall with the top-rated "NCIS," according to preliminary numbers.

The night began for ABC with the recently launched "Last Man" at 8 p.m., which ran flat with last week's series low in the key adults 18-49 demographic, scoring a 2.6 rating/7 share in the demographic, with 8.9 million total viewers.

The struggling "Man Up" at 8:30 was likewise static and tied for last week's season low, receiving a 1.7/4 and 6.2 million total viewers.

The "Dancing With the Stars" results show followed at 9, posting a 2.7/7 with 14.9 million total viewers. The network's bright spot occurred at 10, with "Body of Proof," which jumped 11 percent from last week with a 2.1/6 and 9.8 million total viewers.

At NBC, "The Biggest Loser" at 8 dipped to a 2.1/5 with 6.1 million total viewers. "Parenthood" followed at 10, also dipping slightly to a 1.9/5 with 4.9 million total viewers.

CBS' night kicked off with "NCIS" at 8, which drew the night's biggest numbers in the demographic, taking a 4.0/11, with 19.9 million total viewers, which also made it the evening's most-watched program. "NCIS: LA" followed at 9, with a 3.3/8 and 15 million total viewers. The network's new drama "Unforgettable" wrapped the night at 10, pulling even with last week for a 2.4/6 and 11.1 million total viewers.

The combined performances gave CBS an overall win in the demo with an average 3.2/8, and with an average 15.3 million total viewers, the network was also the most-watched of the evening.

Fox's night consisted of "Glee" at 8, which drew a 2.9/8 and 7 million total viewers -- down 6 percent from last week's high-school sextravaganza. It was followed by "New Girl" at 9, which was even with last week for a 3.5/9 and 6.9 million total viewers, and "Raising Hope" at 10, which inched up 5 percent with a 2.2/5 and 4.8 million total viewers.