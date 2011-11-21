LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The 39th Annual American Music Awards on ABC failed to improve on last year's overall low, while NBC took an expected overall win on the strength of "Sunday Night Football," according to preliminary numbers.

ABC's night began with "Countdown to the American Music Awards" at 7 p.m., which drew a 1.3/3 in the adults 18-49 demographic, with 4.4 million total viewers. The ceremony itself followed at 8 and ran flat with last year, which was the awards' lowest-rated telecast of all time. It scored a still-strong 4.3/10 and 12 million total viewers.

NBC ran three concurrent episodes of "Football Night in America" from 7 to 8:30. They drew a 2.3/6 and 7.2 million total viewers; 3.8/10 and 10.2 million; and 4.7/12 and 13.2 million. "Sunday Night Football" at 8:30, featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants, was down 10 percent compared to last week's game, but still drew the night's top ratings with a 7.3/17 and 17.5 million total viewers. Combined, the network's slate gave NBC a win both in the ratings, with a 5.5/13 and in total viewership, with an average 14.8 million total viewers.

Without an NFL lead-in and with competition from the American Music Awards, Fox ran from even to down compared to last week. A "Cleveland Show" rerun began the night at 7, while the time-period premiere of the series aired at 7:30, receiving a 1.8/5 and 3.8 million total viewers. "The Simpsons" at 8 was down 21 percent compared to last week with a 2.7/7 and 5.7 million total viewers. "Allen Gregory" at 8:30 received a 1.9/5 and 3.9 million total viewers, while "Family Guy" had a 3.1/7 and 6 million total viewers. The night closed out with "American Dad" at 9:30, which had a 2.4/5 and 4.7 million total viewers.

CBS' slate began with NFL overrun at 7, which pulled a 5.6/15 and 19 million total viewers (which made it the night's most-watched bit of programing). "60 Minutes" at 7:30 posted a 43 percent increase over last week with a 3.0/8 and 13.8 million total viewers, though those numbers are likely inflated by the NFL overrun. "The Amazing Race" at 8:30 drew even compared to last week, taking a 2.7/6 and 10 million total viewers, while "The Good Wife" at 9:30 received a 1.9/4 and 9.6 million total viewers. The network's night closed with "CSI: Miami" at 10:30, which was down 19 percent versus last week for a 1.7/4 and 8.8 million total viewers.