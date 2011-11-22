LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - On a Monday night that generally saw declines all around, NBC's struggling news show "Rock Center With Brian Williams" took a significant hit, while "Two and a Half Men" held steady to win the night for CBS, according to preliminary numbers.

CBS' night began with "How I Met Your Mother" at 8 p.m., which saw a modest decline with a 4.3 rating/12 share in the adults 18-49 demographic and 10 million total viewers. "Two Broke Girls" at 8:30 was also down slightly, taking a 4.4/11 in the demographic with 11.1 million total viewers.

"Two and a Half Men" at 9, despite a slight downturn, took a predictable ratings win for the night, scoring a 5.2/13 and 15.7 million total viewers. "Mike & Molly" at 9:30 posted a 4.2/10 with 13 million total viewers. "Hawaii 5-0" at 10 was down 13 percent from its previous telecast, drawing a 2.8/7 with 10.3 million total viewers. Overall, the network was the highest rated of the night, with an average 4.0/10.

On NBC, "The Sing Off" provided a rare bright spot in the night's ratings, inching up 8 percent to a 1.4/3 with 4.2 million total viewers. At 10, however, the ailing "Rock Center With Brian Williams" -- which received a much-needed boost last week with its interview of former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky -- slumped back down this week, dropping 18 percent to a 0.9/2 with 3.6 million total viewers.

ABC's night began with "Dancing With the Stars" at 8, which scored a 3.6/9 -- a five percent increase over last week, but a 27 percent drop from its comparable telecast last November and an overall low for a performance finale. Still, with 20 million total viewers, it was the most-watched program of the night. The series premiere of the game show "You Deserve It!" aired the following hour with a 2.1/5, down 13 percent from last November's premiere of "Skating With the Stars." "Castle" at 10 finished the night on an up note for the network, growing 13 percent over last week with a 2.7/7 and 11.9 million total viewers. In all, the network was the most-watched of the night, with an average 14 million total viewers.

Fox ran "Terra Nova" at 8, which dipped 9 percent versus last week with a 2.1/6 and 6.4 million total viewers. "House" the following hour was flat versus last week with a 2.5/6, but grew 11 percent in viewership with 7.3 million total viewers.