LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Most programing took a hit Sunday night as the Thanksgiving weekend drew to a close, with Fox's new animated series "Allen Gregory" and CBS' reality standby "The Amazing Race" taking particularly big hits. Meanwhile, NBC took a predictable win for the night based on "Sunday Night Football," according to preliminary numbers.

Fox's night began at 7 p.m. with NFL overrun bumping into a "Cleveland Show" repeat, with the half hour scoring a 3.3 rating/9 share in the adults 18-49 demographic with 8.8 million total viewers. A new "Cleveland Show" at 7:30 provided one of the rare bright spots of the night, inching up 6 percent compared to last week's time-period premiere with a 1.9/5 and 4 million total viewers.

"The Simpsons" at 8 was down slightly, grabbing a 2.6/6 and 5.6 million total viewers, while the animated offering "Allen Gregory," which has performed sluggishly since its October 30 premiere, dropped 21 percent from last week, pulling a 1.5/3 and 3.1 million total viewers. "Family Guy" at 9 was also down, dropping 13 percent for a 2.8/6 and 5.5 million total viewers. "American Dad" at 9:30 dipped 8 percent for a 2.2/5 and 4.4 million total viewers.

CBS' night began with NFL overrun at 7, which drew the night's top ratings with a 7.0/17 and 22.8 million total viewers. That boosted "60 Minutes," which began at 7:55 and enjoyed a 24 percent increase, drawing a 3.6/8 and 15.3 million total viewers. "The Amazing Race" at 9 dropped 14 percent versus last week, taking a 2.4/5 and 8.9 million total viewers. The network closed the night with a "Person of Interest" repeat at 10.

"America's Funniest Home Videos" launched ABC's night at 7 with a 1.8/4 and 7.6 million total viewers, while the new series "Once Upon a Time" hit a series low at 8, dropping 11 percent to a 3.4/8 and 10.6 million total viewers. The network closed the night with the movie special "Hallmark Hall of Fame: Have a Little Faith" at 9, which drew a meager 1.1/2 -- a 48 percent plunge from last year's movie "November Christmas -- and 6.4 million total viewers.

NBC started the evening with three concurrent episodes of "Football Night in America" from 7 to 8:30. They drew a 1.9/5 and 5.9 million total viewers; 2.7/7 and 7.8 million, and 4.7/11 and 13.4 million. "Sunday Night Football" at 8:30 was up slightly from last week's game, drawing a 6.7/15 and 17.2 million total viewers. The combined performances gave NBC an overall ratings win for the night with an average 5.4/13, and also a win in total viewership, with an average 14.1 million total viewers.