LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - CBS scored an overall ratings victory Tuesday night with quite the mixed bag of entertainment, taking the top two spots with a record-breaking "Victoria's Secret Fashion Show" and the children's holiday chestnut, "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," according to preliminary numbers.

"Rudolph," airing on CBS at 8 p.m., inched up 3 percent from last year's presentation, taking the second-best ratings of the night with a 4.0 rating/11 share in the adults 18-49 demographic, with 12.6 million total viewers. Following a repeat of "NCIS" at 9 -- which drew the night's top total viewership with 13.3 million total viewers -- the "Victoria's Secret Fashion Show" at 10 grabbed its best numbers ever, jumping 35 percent over last year's show with a 4.6/11 in the demographic and 10.3 million total viewers. Overall the network drew the best average in the demographic with a 3.2/9, and the evening's top viewership, with an average 12.1 million total viewers.

Fox came in second in the demographic for the night, with modest gains across the board for its slate. "Glee" at 8 was up 7 percent from its last original airing two weeks ago, posting a 3.2/8 with 7.8 million total viewers. "New Girl" the following hour received a 3.6/9 with 7.5 million total viewers, while the night closed out with "Raising Hope," which received a 2.4/6 and 5.3 million total viewers.

ABC's original programming for the night, meanwhile, experienced series lows. "Last Man Standing" at 8 dropped 11 percent to a 2.4/7, with 10.2 million total viewers, while "Man Up" at 8:30 also dropped 11 percent, to a 1.7/4 and 6.5 million total viewers. Following a repeat of "The Middle," "Body of Proof" matched its series low with a 1.8/5 and 9.4 million total viewers.

NBC, meanwhile, experienced marked gains throughout the night, with "The Biggest Loser" bouncing back with a 20 percent improvement from last week, when it competed against both the "Dancing With the Stars" finale and "The X Factor." Tuesday's episode drew a 2.4/6 with 7 million total viewers, while "Parenthood" climbed 16 percent over last week with a 2.2/5 and 5.7 million total viewers.