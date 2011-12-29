LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - CBS won in the ratings Wednesday on a night when the Big 4 networks ran nothing but reruns, according to preliminary numbers.

The top-rated show was a "Criminal Minds" repeat that aired at 9 p.m., scoring a 2.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6 share. With 10.5 million total viewers, it was also the most-watched show of the night. CBS averaged a 2.1 rating over the night.

Univision, which won in the ratings Monday and tied CBS Tuesday due to rerun-heavy slates on the English-language broadcasters, landed in second place Wednesday. At 8, "Una Familia con Suerte" earned a 1.6/4 and 3.7 million total viewers. At 10, "La Rosa de Guadalupe" earned a 1.0/3 and 2.6 million. Univision averaged a 1.4.

ABC had a 1.2 rating overall, Fox a 1.0, and NBC a 0.8 rating.