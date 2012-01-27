LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - CBS' "Big Bang Theory" pulled up to "American Idol" for a tie in the ratings Thursday night, while Fox was the highest rated and most-watched network as its new drama "The Finder" improved by 32 percent, according to preliminary numbers.

Fox's "Idol" at 8 p.m. drew a 5.4 rating/14 share in the adults 18-49 demographic and 16.9 million total viewers. It was even with CBS' "Big Bang Theory" in the demographic ratings but had the night's most total viewers. "The Finder" the following hour took a 2.9/7 in the demographic and 8.5 million total viewers. Over the night, the network averaged a 4.1/11 and 12.7 million total viewers.

On CBS, "The Big Bang Theory" at 8 posted a 5.4/15 in the demographic and 15.9 million total viewers. "Rob!' at 8:30 p.m. held steady with last week for a 3.5/9 in the demographic and 11.5 million total viewers. Repeats filled out the rest of the night. Overall the network averaged a 2.8/7 and 11.2 million total viewers.

NBC's "30 Rock" at 8 p.m. was flat with last week's season low, taking a 1.6/4 in the demographic and 3.8 million total viewers, while "Parks & Recreation" at 8:30 p.m. dipped 11 percent for a 1.7/4 in the demographic and 3.4 million total viewers. Another episode of "30 Rock" followed, dropping 37 percent from last week's episode of "The Office" in the same time slot to receive a 1.9/5 in the demographic and 3.9 million total viewers. A repeat of "Up All Night" aired at 9:30. At 10 p.m., "The Firm" had a 1.0/3 in the demographic and 3.7 million total viewers. It was up 11 percent from last week.

ABC ran repeats throughout the night.