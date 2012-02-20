LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - CBS took an overall win on Sunday night, while ABC's "Once Upon a Time" took the night's top ratings slot and NBC's "Celebrity Apprentice" returned to a low for series premieres, according to preliminary numbers.

Though extended coverage of Sunday's golf coverage renders the numbers approximate, CBS took away a win in the coveted adults 18-49 demographic and total viewership, with an average 2.2 rating/6 share in the demo and 10.5 million total viewers.

Overrun from the Northern Trust Open PGA golf tournament at 7 p.m., combined with the beginning of "60 Minutes," drew a 1.8/6 in the demo and 11.5 million total viewers, while continuation of "60 Minutes" at 7:30 posted a 1.7/5 in the demo and 11.6 million total viewers.

At 8 p.m., the conclusion of "60 Minutes," coupled with the season premiere of "The Amazing Race," gave the network a 2.6/7 in the demo and 10.9 million total viewers for the hour, while the conclusion of "Amazing Race" an the beginning of "The Good Wife" from 9 to 10 p.m. gave the network a 2.2/5 in the demo and 11 million total viewers. From 10 to 11 p.m., the end of "The Good Wife" coupled with the beginning of "CSI: Miami" gave the network a 2.1/5 in the demo and 10 million total viewers.

ABC and NBC tied for second in the ratings for the night, with each network averaging a 2.1/5, though ABC bested NBC in total viewership, with an average 7.3 million total viewers versus NBC's 6.3 million.

ABC's night began with "America's Funniest Home Videos" at 7, which was flat compared to last week with a 2.0/6 in the demo and 8 million total viewers. "Once Upon a Time" at 8 was also flat with last week, but nonetheless took the night's top numbers with a 3.0/8 in the demo and 9.7 million total viewers. "Desperate Housewives" the following hour grew 22 percent versus last week, receiving a 2.2/5 in the demo and 7.5 million total viewers, while the finale of "Pan Am" at 10 grew 71 percent versus the previous week with a 1.2/3 in the demo an 3.9 million total viewers.

NBC ran a repeat of "The Voice" at 7, followed by the season premiere of "Celebrity Apprentice" at 9, which posted a 2.8/7 in the demo -- a 7 percent decline from last year's premiere, and the lowest-rated "Celebrity Apprentice" premiere ever. The premiere drew 7.4 million total viewers.

Fox ran a "Bob's Burgers" repeat at 7, followed by "The Cleveland Show" at 7:30, which was flat with last week for a 1.2/3 in the demo and 2.6 million total viewers. The 500th episode of "The Simpsons" at 8 enjoyed a 30 percent boost over last week's episode, taking a 2.6/7 in the demo and 5.8 million total viewers, while "Napoleon Dynamite" at 8:30 took a 2.0/5 in the demo and 4.4 million total viewers.

"Family Guy" at 9 took a 2.7/7 in the demo and 5.4 million total viewers, while "American Dad" closed out the night with a 22 percent increase over last week, drawing a 2.2/5 in the demo and 4.4 million total viewers.

