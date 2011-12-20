LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - First, the good news for Fox: Its two-hour season finale of the dinosaur drama "Terra Nova" gave the network a first-place ratings tie with CBS on Monday.

Now the bad news: CBS was airing repeats.

Though up only 5 percent from last week in the key adults 18-49 demographic, "Terra Nova" from 8 to 10 p.m. averaged a 2.2 rating/6 share in the demographic with 7.1 million total viewers.

That was enough to tie Fox with CBS in the demo for the night -- though CBS edged out Fox in average total viewership, earning most-watched status for the night with an average 7.4 million total viewers.

While running repeats throughout the night, CBS managed to snag the best-rated program with a "2 Broke Girls" repeat at 8:30, which posted a 2.7/7 in the demo, and was also the most-watched program of the night with 8.46 million total viewers. (It is likely, however, that CBS' numbers enjoyed inflation from 8-9:30 p.m. due to NFL pre-emption.)

Over at NBC, the premiere of NBC's trivia show "Who's Still Standing?" at 8 drew a 1.5/4 in the demo, with 5.5 million total viewers. But "Fear Factor" the following hour delivered grim news for the network, plunging 25 percent from last week's premiere with a 2.4/6 in the demo and 6.2 million total viewers.

That's likely disheartening, given the lack of competition from original programming at CBS. Despite the decrease, "Rock Center With Brian Williams" at 10 managed a 9 percent bump from last week, when it was boosted considerably from the "Fear Factor" premiere. Last night's episode of the news show posted a 1.2/3 in the demo, with 4.3 million total viewers.

ABC, whose Monday numbers are subject to inflation due to NFL pre-emption, began the night with "Kung Fu Panda Holiday Special" at 8, which received a 1.3/4 in the demo and 4.7 million total viewers, followed by "A Chipmunk Christmas" at 8:30, which posted a 1.4/4 in the demo and 4.9 million total viewers.

Following a new episode of the game show "You Deserve It!" at 9, which received a 1.1/3 in the demo and 4.1 million total viewers, the network closed the evening with a "Castle" repeat.