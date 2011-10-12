Host Rosie O'Donnell answers a question during the OWN session for ''The Rosie Show'' at the 2011 Summer Television Critics Association Cable Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - "The Rosie Show" premiered to weak ratings for OWN, but outscored Oprah Winfrey's "Oprah Lifeclass."

Rosie O'Donnell's new show premiered to 497,000 total viewers, and a .44 rating among OWN's target audience of women 25 to 54. It debuted Monday at 7 p.m.

"Oprah's Lifeclass," meanwhile, had 333,000 total viewers and a .4 among women 25 to 54. It aired at 8 p.m.

The network has struggled for ratings since its debut in January, and doesn't look to have an instant hit with O'Donnell.

OWN noted that the ratings for both shows were up more than 200 percent over those received a year ago by Discovery Health -- the network OWN replaced. It also pointed out that both shows aired on four other Discovery Communications networks -- TLC, Investigation Discovery, Discovery Fit & Health, and Planet Green -- at the same time they aired on OWN.

O'Donnell's show earned an average of 1.5 million viewers across all the networks, and Winfrey earned an average of 1.2 million, OWN said.

It also said the "Oprah's Lifeclass" live webcast had more than 250,000 streams on Oprah.com and through Winfrey and OWN's Facebook pages.