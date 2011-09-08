LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The flames weren't the only things climbing during last night's "Rescue Me" series finale.

FX announced Thursday that Wednesday night's swan song for the Denis Leary series was the most-watched episode for the show since its Season 4 finale, which aired September 12, 2007.

The "Rescue Me" finale netted 2.3 million total viewers, 1.3 million of them in the sought-after adults 18-49 demographic -- its highest performance in that demo since the Season 5 premiere.

The season capper was aided considerably by its lead-in, the superhero movie "Wolverine," which grabbed 75 percent more total viewers than its predecessor last week, "Dragonball Evolution." (In the adults 18-49 demo, "Wolverine" improved on "Dragonball Evolution" by 121 percent.)

Overall, the seventh and final season of "Rescue Me" performed 10 percent better than Season 6, averaging 1.4 million total viewers.