The cast of Bravo's new reality series ''The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'' (L-R) Camille Grammer, Adrienne Maloof, Kyle Richards, Kim Richards, Lisa Vanderpump and Taylor Armstrong pose at the premiere party in Los Angeles October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

LOS ANGELES Reality show "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" is being re-edited following the suicide of Russell Armstrong, a Bravo cable channel source said on Friday, in an indication that the network plans to go ahead with the second season.

No decision has yet been made about whether the drama-filled show will premiere as planned on September 5, but the source said the process of re-editing has begun.

Bravo declined to say which parts of the show -- filmed earlier in the summer -- were being tweaked. But they are likely to involve appearances by Russell Armstrong, whose crumbling marriage to "Housewives" star Taylor Armstrong was expected to be a dominant theme of the upcoming season.

The 47 year-old venture capitalist was found hung by an electrical cord on Monday a month after his wife filed for divorce citing verbal and physical abuse.

Russell Taylor was also facing huge financial problems and his mother said this week that her son feared the new season was going to "crucify" him.

The original second season opener shown to TV journalists had Taylor Armstrong talking about being in marriage counseling and shopping for sexy underwear in a bid to improve their relationship.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" features the lives of six wealthy women and is one of the most popular of the drama-filled "Real Housewives" franchises.

Armstrong's suicide stunned Hollywood, and claims by friends and family members that his suicide was prompted partly by the pressure of being on the show have only attracted more interest in the new season.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant)