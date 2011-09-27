LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Could upcoming episodes of the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" include video of marriage counseling sessions between Taylor Armstrong and her late husband, Russell? Bravo isn't saying.

Responding to a RadarOnline.com report that says the show will air sessions with Taylor and Russell Armstrong, who committed suicide in August, a Bravo rep told TheWrap, "This is not confirmed, as we are still in the editing process."

The scenes in question were filmed before Taylor Armstrong filed for divorce from her husband. She has repeatedly alleged that he abused her.

The couple's marriage counseling was a hot topic in the "Real Housewives" season premiere, as Lisa Vanderpump's husband, Ken, told Taylor during a dinner party that he would feel "weak" if he had to go to couples counseling.