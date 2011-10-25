The cast of Bravo's new reality series ''The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'' Camille Grammer, Adrienne Maloof, Kyle Richards, Kim Richards, Lisa Vanderpump and Taylor Armstrong (L-R) pose at the premiere party in Los Angeles October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

A preview for next week's "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" episode includes footage of a dinner party where the late Russell Armstrong talks about suing co-star Lisa Vanderpump for talking about him to a magazine.

"So did you read the big story today?" Armstrong asks, as he passes a magazine article across the dinner table. "They link it to Lisa.

"We'll just serve them with a lawsuit," Armstrong continues as Kyle Richards -- Vanderpump's closest friend on the show -- looks on in surprise.

"This is very awkward," Richards says later in a separate on-camera interview. "Am I next?"

Speaking of awkward … so much for letting the troubled Armstrong rest in peace.

Aside from a brief cast discussion about Armstrong's August suicide that aired before the season two premiere, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" has largely ignored the subject of Armstrong, who complained before his suicide in August that the show had ruined his marriage.

The comment at the dinner table was just one sign of the stress the show brought into his life.

Armstrong's attorney, Ronald Richards, told TheWrap that Armstrong spent his savings trying to make himself and his wife seem wealthy enough to be on the show. He settled a lawsuit accusing him of siphoning off money from a business to pay for a redecorated home, which was just one of his apparent extravagances.

Armstrong's mother, John Ann Hotchkiss, recalled him telling her during an interview on HLN, "Mom, they're just going to crucify me this season. I don't know what to do. I'll never survive it."