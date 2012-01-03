LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - We already know the ending, but that hasn't made the reality TV journey getting there any less creepy.

Monday night's new episode of the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" began with a continuation of the previous week's installment, in which Taylor Armstrong and her husband Russell -- who committed suicide in August -- were asked to leave a party hosted by co-star Kyle Richards.

Russell Armstrong had sent an email threatening legal action against another "RHoBH" cast member -- Camille Grammer -- and none of the other "Housewives" or their husbands wanted to risk incurring Armstrong's legal wrath.

But Armstrong's wife said she wasn't aware of the email, and after a tense ride home with him and reading the missive to Grammer, she was seen visiting her therapist, who told her she needed to make a "tough decision" about her marriage.

Later in the episode, as her co-stars and their spouses were vacationing in Hawaii, Taylor Armstrong called Lisa Vanderpump to announce she had asked her husband to move out of their home and that her "marriage is over."

"We're done. He's moving out, he's going to be gone," Armstrong said. "We're just going to do it in a nice way, and hopefully move forward with our lives and try to be the best co-parents we can be to my daughter."