NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - In what can only be described as a questionable idea, Bravo revealed its plans for "The Real Housewives Live Tour" on Monday.

The tour will stop in three cities -- Atlantic City, New Jersey; Hammond, Indiana; and Atlanta -- and each show will feature four cast members from various "Housewives" franchises talking about their reality-show experiences.

"Bravo viewers like to truly engage in the shows they are passionate about," said Ellen Stone, Bravo's senior vice president of marketing in a press release. "With 'The Real Housewives Live Tour,' we are able to give our fans a unique, hands-on experience with their favorite cast members across franchises that they can't experience anywhere else."

Anyone wanting to shell out from $49.50 to $170 to engage the likes of Nene Leakes, Gretchen Rossi and LuAnn de Lesseps on topics along the lines of "Your hairdo -- what's up with that?" should get their wallets ready. Tickets go on sale August 19.

Here are the dates and a handy list of who is involved at which show:

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

DATE: October 1

VENUE: Caesars Circus Maximus Theater

Caroline Manzo- "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," LuAnn de Lesseps- "The Real Housewives of New York City," Kyle Richards- "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Vicki Gunvalson- "The Real Housewives of Orange County"

HAMMOND, IN (CHICAGO)

DATE: October 8

VENUE: The Venue at Horseshoe Casino

Sonja Morgan- "The Real Housewives of New York City," Gretchen Rossi- "The Real Housewives of Orange County," Lisa Vanderpump- "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Phaedra Parks- "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"

ATLANTA, GA

DATE: October 15

VENUE: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center

Nene Leakes- "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," Jill Zarin- "The Real Housewives of New York City," Melissa Gorga- "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," Marysol Patton- "The Real Housewives of Miami"