LOS ANGELES Occupy Wall Street protesters may get a new platform to voice their opinions after MTV's "The Real World" reality TV show posted a casting call reaching out to supporters of the movement.

The casting call, posted on Monday this week by "Real World" production company Bunim/Murray on website Craigslist, stated they were "seeking cast members to tell their unique stories" and specifically asks people if they are part of the Occupy Wall Street movement and in their 20s.

"The producers of Bunim/Murray productions are targeting young passionate people to be a part of the next cycle," of the TV show, an MTV spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Occupy Wall Street movement sprang up in New York as an encampment of people in Manhattan's financial district who are protesting what they perceive as corporate greed. It has been steadily gaining more supporters in cities and towns across the United States and even around the world.

"The Real World" is one of the longest-running reality shows on television that puts young people in one house in a particular city and allows viewers to watch them interact. It was a predecessor to the more recent influx of reality TV.

The casting call was posted for the upcoming, 27th season of the franchise that is currently airing as "The Real World: San Diego" on MTV.

