LOS ANGELES, Feb 1 (TheWrap.com) - ABC ordered two comedy pilots Wednesday, one of them from country singer/actress Reba McEntire.

The half-hour, multi-camera "Malibu Country" reunites McEntire with "Reba" executive producer Kevin Abbott, who is writing the project.

The pilot will star McEntire as a woman who divorces her rock-star husband after he cheats on her and burns through most of her cash. Moving from Nashville to Malibu with her mother and three children, she attempts to revive her own singing career while keeping her kids from becoming spoiled by their new environment.

McEntire will also executive-produce the ABC Studios pilot, along with Mindy Schultheis, Michael Hanel, Pam Williams, Dave Stewart and Narvel Blackstock.

"Prairie Dogs," meanwhile, is a single-camera, half-hour comedy pilot about Neil, an uncool cubicle worker toiling at one of the coolest companies in the world. After being victimized by identity theft and discovering that the thief has created a much better life for himself than Neil has, he engaged the thief to help him turn his life around.

Jackie and Jeff Filgo ("That '70s Show," "The New Adventures of Old Christine") are writing the project through ABC Studios.

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)