LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Fox has acquired "Rentaghost," a comedy based on a BBC children's series, and has attached Ben Stiller to star, TheWrap has confirmed.

In the series, Fred Mumford, a ghost who was loser in life, attempts to find work for other ghosts in his predicament.

The movie had been in development at Warner Bros with Russell Brand attached.

The movie will reteam Stiller with "Night at the Museum" writers Thomas Lennon and Robert Ben Garant.

That team has worked for Fox, which grossed $987 million on the two "Night at the Museum" comedies.

Stiller stars with Eddie Murphy in Universal's "Tower Heist," which opens on November 4. He also stars in the upcoming "While We're Young," "Madagascar 3," "Neighborhood Watch" and "The Secret Life of Walter Mitty," which he's also directing.

Kevin McCormick is producing for his Langley Park and Gail Berman and Lloyd Braun are producing for their BermanBraun. Patrick Pidgeon also is producing.

