LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Ridley Scott is about to space out with a new series for Discovery's Science Channel.

Discovery announced Monday that the director of "Alien" and "Blade Runner" will host a new series, "Prophets of Science Fiction," to premiere on Science on November 9.

Each episode will explore the work of a science-fiction visionary, and how their work affected the world at large.

The first installment, which will revolve around "Frankenstein" author Mary Shelley, will delve into how Shelley's best-known work provided inspiration for the technology of organ transplants and heart defibrillators, among other technologies.

Other authors to be profiled include H.G. Wells, Robert Heinlein, Jules Verne and Philip K. Dick -- whose "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep" served as the basis for Scott's 1982 film "Blade Runner."

"For years I have been fascinated with the connection between creative inspiration and scientific progress," Scott said in the announcement. "Often there is an attempt to separate the worlds of art and science, when in reality the two are inseparably linked. I am thrilled to work with Science on 'Prophets of Science Fiction,' which will be the definitive exploration of science fiction's ability to spark real-world genius."