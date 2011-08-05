NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - TNT has renewed "Rizzoli & Isles" for a third season to begin in summer of 2012 with 15 episodes.

The show, which follows a police detective, played by Angie Harmon, and a medical examiner, played by Sasha Alexander, has been a ratings winner for the network.

Its second season debuted to 8.6 million viewers, and it ranks as cable's second highest rated series after TNT's "The Closer."

"This summer, Rizzoli & Isles has proven that last year's record-breaking ratings were just the beginning of this show's remarkable track record," said Michael Wright, executive vice president and head of programing for TNT, TBS and Turner Classic Movies (TCM).

The show, which is based on Tess Gerritsen's novel, was developed for TV by Janet Tamaro.