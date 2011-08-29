LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - It's no mystery as to why TNT renewed "Rizzoli & Isles" for a third season earlier this month.

The detective drama hit a season high on August 8, racking up an impressive 9.1 million total viewers, based on Live + 7 data the channel released Monday. Those numbers represent a 6 percent jump from the show's July 11 season premiere.

Of those 9.1 million total viewers, 2.6 million of them fell into the much sought-after 18-49 demographic, an 11 percent increase over the season 2 premiere.

As reported earlier, the series -- which stars "Law & Order" alum Angie Harmon as detective Jane Rizzoli and Sasha Alexander as medical examiner Maura Isles -- will resume its second season on November 28 with five winter episodes.

TNT also announced that its drama "The Closer" grabbed a solid 8.7 million total viewers for its August 8 episode according to Live + 7 data, with 2.5 million of them falling into the adults 18-49 demographic.

Like "Rizzoli & Isles," "The Closer" will resume its seventh and final season on November 28, airing five winter episodes before wrapping things up with six episodes next summer.

Together, the two series sit as basic cable's top two dramas for the year to date, TNT said.