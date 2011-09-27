Cast member Rob Schneider attends the premiere of ''I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry'' at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 12, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Rob Schneider's comedy has been picked up for midseason, an individual familiar with the production confirms to TheWrap.

The as-yet-entitled series will star the "Deuce Bigalow, Male Gigolo" actor as Rob, a seemingly confirmed bachelor who marries into a tight-knit Mexican-American family. The series co-stars Cheech Marin, Lupe Ontiveros (from "As Good as It Gets") and Claudia Bassols.

Schneider will write and executive-produce, along with Lew Morton of "Futurama" and "Big Lake." Jamie Widdoes is directing. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios, in association with The Tannenbaum Company, which co-produces "Two and a Half Men." Eric and Kim Tannenbaum will serve as non-writing executive producers.

This will mark Schneider's first regular TV gig since the comedy "Men Behaving Badly," which ran from 1996 to 1997.