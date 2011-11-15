LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - CBS announced its midseason schedule Monday, revealing the premiere dates for the new Rob Schneider comedy "ROB!" as well as the season premiere date for Season 3 of "Undercover Boss."

"ROB!" which stars Schneider as a bachelor who marries into a tight-knit Mexican family, will bow January 12 at 8:30 p.m. That's bad news for "Rules of Engagement" fans, as the new offering will displace the David Spade sitcom temporarily. According to CBS, "Rules" will return to that time slot -- which it had recently taken from "How to Be a Gentleman" -- "later this season."

"ROB!" will enjoy a particularly advantageous start, following the consistently popular "The Big Bang Theory" at 8.

Meanwhile, the reality series "Undercover Boss" will return for its third season on Sunday, January 15 at 8 p.m., airing between "60 Minutes" and "The Good Wife" -- where "The Amazing Race" currently resides. According to CBS, "The Amazing Race" will also make its return mid-season, at a date to be announced later.