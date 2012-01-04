LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Add Roland Emmerich to the growing list of big-screen names undertaking small-screen projects.

"2012" director-producer Emmerich has received a pilot order from ABC for an as-yet-untitled project, the network confirms to TheWrap.

The pilot, which was co-written by Emmerich and Harald Kloser -- who paired with Emmerich on the shelved theatrical project "Singularity -- will revolve around an astrophysics student in New York who finds himself veering between heaven and hell as the 2012 presidential election looms.

Emmerich and Kloser will also executive-produce, along with the Mark Gordon Company's Mark Gordon and Nicolas Pepper.

Emmerich's other upcoming projects include the documentary "Last Will & Testament," which explores the ongoing debate over the authorship of Shakespeare's works.

Variety first reported the news.