NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Ron Paul is just plain tired of CNN.

The GOP presidential candidate -- and current leader in the Iowa polls -- walked out on CNN reporter Gloria Borger Wednesday after she pressed him about racist newsletters sent under Paul's name in the early 1990s.

Paul insisted that he never wrote them, read them only after they were sent out and disavows them.

When asked about the money he supposedly made off them, Paul said "I'd like to see that money."

"It's been going on 20 years that people have pestered me about this and CNN does it every single time," he later added. "So when are you going to wear yourself out?"

When Borger maintained that she was asking legitimate questions because the newsletters were "incendiary," Paul said it was also legitimate to accept his answers.

He said it was only incendiary "because of people like you."

As Borger continued, Paul took of his microphone and left.

Paul's supporters have frequently accused the media of bias and criticized it for not giving the candidate enough attention.

Now, with Paul surging in the polls, he is getting plenty of it, but does he want it?

Perhaps not.