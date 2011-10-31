Actress Roseanne (C), flanked by her screen ''husband'' and ''daughter'' John Goodman and Sara Gilbert, hold bouqets of roses at the curtain call after the final episode of the ''Roseanne'' television series was taped in Los Angeles, April 4. The show ended a nine-year run...

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Few sitcoms have ever celebrated Halloween as reverently as "Roseanne," since the spooky holiday was, to the Connor family, every bit as important as Christmas.

Mill Creek Entertainment recently released a DVD collection of the classic comedy's Halloween efforts, but TV Land is offering viewers a holiday-appropriate treat tonight with an eight-episode marathon of Roseanne's All Hallow's Eve efforts.

That means Roseanne dressed up as a lumberjack (and messing with some sexist braggarts at the Lobo), Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley getting all "Rosemary's Baby" with Roseanne. It kicks off with the episode "Trick Me Up, Trick Me Down," in which a pre-"ER" George Clooney guests as Jackie's boyfriend, Booker.

Treat, indeed.