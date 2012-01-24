Actress and reality show personality Roseanne Barr from the television show ''Roseanne's Nuts'' addresses the media during the Lifetime channel portion of the Press Tour for the Television Critics Association in Beverly Hills, California, July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - NBC moved to bolster its comedy lineup Monday, picking up three humor-oriented projects including the new project from Roseanne Barr, an individual familiar with the pickups confirms to TheWrap.

"Downwardly Mobile," which sees Barr coming back to the small screen after the cancellation of her Lifetime reality show "Roseanne's Nuts," is a multi-camera comedy that stars Barr as the operator of a mobile-home park who acts as a surrogate mother to the financially strapped tenants of the park.

Eric Gilliland, from Barr's previous blue-collar sitcom "Roseanne," will write and executive-produce, as will Barr. (The comedienne's companion, John Argent, is all on board to executive-produce. Twentieth Century Fox Television is producing.

"Go On," meanwhile, is a single-camera comedy from former "Friends" executive producer Scott Silveri, who'll write and executive-produce the project. The pilot, which follows a sportscaster who's attempting to get over a loss and finds unexpected comfort from the other members of his group-therapy sessions. Universal Television is producing.

The third comedy, "Animal Kingdom," comes from "The Hangover Part II" writer Scot Armstrong, among others, and follows "a 'House'-like veterinarian, who loves animals but usually hates their owners." Armstrong is executive-producing, along with Ravi Nandan. Brian Gatewood and Alex Tanaka (both of "The Sitter") will write as well as executive-produce.

Deadline first reported the news.

(Editing by Chris Michaud)