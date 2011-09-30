LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Rosie O'Donnell has confirmed via Twitter that Russell Brand, who she's called her current celebrity crush, will be the first guest on "The Rosie Show," her OWN network talk show that debuts October 10.

Along with a photo of Brand in the kitchen of her home in Florida, O'Donnell Tweeted: "me and russell b - my love - in my kitchen in miami - he will be the first guest on my new show - watch us 10.10.11."

OWN -- the Oprah Winfrey Network -- has failed to make the ratings splash Winfrey hoped it would with its lineup of female-aimed programing.

O'Donnell's show, which marks her first regular TV gig since she left "The View" in 2007, will air Monday through Friday at 7 p.m. As with her 1996-2002 daytime talk series "The Rosie O'Donnell Show," the new series will include celebrity guests, current event discussions, games and behind-the-scenes glimpses into O'Donnell's personal life.

O'Donnell purchased a home in Chicago and will produce "The Rosie Show" at Harpo Studios, on the stage vacated by Winfrey when she ended her 25-season talk show in May.