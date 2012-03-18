Host Rosie O'Donnell answers a question during the OWN session for ''The Rosie Show'' at the 2011 Summer Television Critics Association Cable Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Rosie O'Donnell's daily talk program "The Rosie Show" was canceled by Oprah Winfrey's OWN network on Friday, after failing to lure a large number of viewers in five months on the air at the fledgling network.

"I was welcomed with open arms and will never forget the kindness of all I encountered. It was a great year for me - I wish the show was able to attract more viewers - but it did not. So I am headed back to my home in New York - with gratitude. On we go!" O'Donnell said in a statement.

The talk show, hosted by O'Donnell, covered a blend of celebrity chat, game shows and news topics delivered with the comedian's trademark brand of brash humor.

O'Donnell became engaged to her girlfriend, Michelle Rounds, on the show in December in front of a live audience. The final episode will air March 30.

Winfrey called O'Donnell "an incredible partner" in the statement announcing the show's cancellation.

"As I have learned in the last 15 months, a new network launch is always a challenge and ratings grow over time as you continue to gather an audience. I'm grateful to Rosie and the dedicated 'Rosie Show' team for giving it their all," Winfrey said.

