NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - MTV will air a one-hour special November 28 remembering Ryan Dunn, the "Jackass" star who died in a drunk driving crash earlier this year that also killed his passenger.

The show, airing at 10:30 p.m., will follow his life from his early years growing up in Ohio to his joining the "Jackass" crew. It will include accounts from friends and "Jackass" compatriots including Johnny Knoxville, Rob Dyrdek, Wee Man, Chris Pontius, Jeff Tremaine, Bam Margera and many more.

"It's a surreal thing to undertake, doing a tribute to our brother Ryan's life. I still can't believe he's gone but we wouldn't trust anyone else with this, so we are doing the best we can for Ryan, his family, friends, and everyone who loved him," Knoxville said in a statement.

MTV will also air never-before-seen footage from Dunn's work on MTV's "Viva LA Bam," and "Jackass."

The "Ryan Dunn Tribute Special" will be executive produced by Jeff Tremaine, Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze and Derek Freda.

Dunn and his passenger, Zachary Hartwell, 30, were killed in West Goshen, Pa., in June, when Dunn's Porsche 911 flew over a guard rail, hit a tree and burst into flames. Police later determined that Dunn's blood-alcohol content was twice the legal limit and that he was driving at speeds of 132 to 140 mph.