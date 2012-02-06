LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - It's all Ryan Gosling, all the time on Time Warner Cable's Movies On Demand channel in February. Eight of the Oscar-nominated actor's movies -- including the Oscar-nominated "Drive" -- will air throughout the month.

In fact, the cable company has deemed the actor his own "genre." To watch his movies, viewers go to the Movies On Demand channel, select "By Genre" and click on "Ryan Gosling."

Among the other Gosling movies Time Warner Cable is offering throughout the month: "Crazy, Stupid, Love," "The Ides of March," "Lars and the Real Girl," "Fracture," "The Notebook," "Murder by Numbers" and "Remember the Titans."

Gosling, who was a double Golden Globes Best Actor nominee this year for "The Ides of March" and "Crazy, Stupid, Love," is nominated for a Best Male Lead Independent Spirit Award for his role in "Drive."

