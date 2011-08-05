Cast member Ryan Reynolds poses at the world premiere of the film ''The Change-Up'' in Los Angeles August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "Green Lantern" star Ryan Reynolds will guest star on the animated "Family Guy" playing a character who "becomes obsessed with Peter Griffin," according to a Fox announcement made Friday at the Television Critics Association's summer press tour.

Six more words used by Fox to describe upcoming guest voices: Ricky Gervais, Cate Blanchett, Ellen Page. In fact, the words keep on coming -- Anna Kendrick, Cee Lo Green, Patrick Stewart, Anjelica Huston, David Boreanaz, Emily Deschanel, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alyson Hannigan, Amy Sedaris, Kathy Griffin -- and that's just on "Family Guy."

"The Cleveland Show" will feature the returns of Kanye West, John Slattery, Fergie, will.i.am, Craig Robinson, Jamie Kennedy, Will Forte and Carl Reiner. Viewers will also hear Phylicia Rashad, Florence Henderson, Will Arnett, Darren Criss, Bruno Mars, and Questlove of the Roots.

And forget about "The Simpsons" at your peril. Guest voices on the new season include Kiefer Sutherland, Michael Cera, Gordon Ramsay, Anthony Bourdain, Aron Ralston (the man depicted in "127 Hours"), Jeremy Irons, Armie Hammer, Jane Lynch and Joan Rivers.

That's a lot of names. Frankly, we're exhausted just reading through them all. And the "who's who" list above doesn't even include Elizabeth Banks and Leslie Mann, who will appear on the new Fox animated comedy "Allen Gregory."