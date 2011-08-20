LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Ryan Reynolds' and Allan Loeb's new TV production company, DarkFire, has sold its first project -- a single-camera comedy -- to Fox.

Tyler Labine, who plays Robert Franklin in "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" is set to star and produce in "Guidance."

Here's how strongly the network feels about the project: It's a premium script with a significant penalty. So it's almost a certain that the network will at least film a pilot. DarkFire, which launched in May, has a first-look deal at Fox.

Loeb's "Just Go With It" co-writer Tim Dowling wrote the script to the adult buddy comedy set in a high school.

Executive producers are Dowling, Reynolds, Jonathon Komack Martin, Steven Pearl and Loeb.