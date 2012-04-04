American Idol judge Randy Jackson (L) and show host Ryan Seacrest pose at the party for the finalists of the television show ''American Idol'' in Los Angeles March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

NEW YORK Ryan Seacrest on Wednesday said he will join NBC's Olympic Games coverage in London but shrugged off talk of a role on morning program "Today" preferring, for now, to stay the host of top-rated TV contest "American Idol."

The 37-year-old television personality said on NBC's "Today" show that he will help the network's primetime coverage of the summer Olympics games and joked with the chat show's anchor Matt Lauer about speculation he may take Lauer's job.

"Do you see yourself doing a job like this?" Lauer asked the popular host of the Fox network's "Idol," who also runs his own production company.

"I don't know," Seacrest replied. "I see you doing this for as long as you want to. Maybe the question is how long will you be on the 'Today' show."

Seacrest, whose contract with "American Idol" expires at the end of the current season, said he expects to stay on as host with "an official announcement very soon."

"I plan to stay there ... I expect to be on that show," he said of "Idol."

Seacrest added that he expects to expand his roles covering celebrity news for NBC sister network E! and producing reality programs such as his "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

(Reporting by Christine Kearney; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)