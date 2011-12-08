Radio and television personality Ryan Seacrest arrives at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Ryan Seacrest already hosts one of the most popular morning radio shows in the country, but could NBC's "Today Show" be next?

According to the Wall Street Journal, top NBC executives, including NBC News president Steve Capus, "Today" executive producer Jim Bell, and Lauren Kapp, senior VP for marketing and communications, all met with Seacrest on Tuesday to talk about him possibly succeeding current co-anchor Matt Lauer.

Neither NBCUniversal or Seacrest's representatives returned requests from TheWrap for comment.

Lauer has been a "Today" co-anchor since 1997, and is still under contract with the nation's top morning show. However, his deal expires next year, and many have speculated that he will leave the show at that time.

The Journal report follows a Mediaite story in August that said if Lauer were to walk, Seacrest would be NBC's top choice.

His Ryan Seacrest Productions has enjoyed an extensive programming partnership with Comcast's E! network for several years, pre-dating the conglomerate's purchase of NBCUniversal.

It is unclear how Seacrest, who is also host of "American Idol", would handle the move, given all his professional commitments.

Though indications are that the offer is Seacrest's to reject, hiring him might also ruffle some feathers with hardcore news figures given that he has little experience in the field.