LOS ANGELES, Feb 22 (TheWrap.com) - The Screen Actors Guild called a lawsuit filed by a group that opposes a SAG merger with AFTRA a "publicity stunt" and its claims "preposterous" on Wednesday -- the same day the lawsuit was filed in federal court in Los Angeles.

"We are confident that our actions are appropriate and consistent with the law and our own rules of procedure," the union said in a written statement.

The lawsuit claims SAG has been dishonest about the effects of the proposed merger and is withholding information. It asks a federal judge to put a halt to a vote, scheduled for next month.

Hours after the lawsuit was filed, SAG said, "Any suggestion that the members have not been fully and fairly informed is preposterous. We have scheduled more than 50 informational meetings across the country, have posted all of the merger documents on the website for over 4 weeks, and we have afforded the merger opponents the right to send an opposition statement at the unions' expense as part of the referendum package."

The statement called the lawsuit "a clear attempt at circumventing the will of the membership.... This filing is simply a public relations stunt."

It ends: "We do not believe that the members will be fooled."

The lawsuit was filed by 68 SAG members, including Martin Sheen, Edward Asner, Ed Harris and Valerie Harper.

Ballots on the proposed SAG-AFTRA merger are scheduled to be sent to members around February 27.

